Al Rai Signs Strategic Deal With Ajeilat Advertising To Support Judicial Advertising Services

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Press Foundation (JPF)/Al Rai, the Arabic sister publication of The Jordan Times, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Ajeilat Advertising Office to enhance judicial advertising services.

The agreement, signed on Saturday, underscored Al Rai's commitment to supporting national institutions and expanding its services across various sectors, reinforcing the media's role in promoting transparency and justice.

General Manager of Al Rai Newspaper Hiyam Karaki highlighted the foundation's vision to cooperate with private sector entities to meet community needs.

"This partnership will not only enhance the value of legal advertising but also streamline legal procedures for citizens," Karaki said during the signing ceremony, which was attended by Head of the Advertising Department, and Al Rai's legal advisor Muhannad Qudah.

General Manager of Ajeilat Advertising Office Fares Ajeilat described the partnership as a significant milestone.

"Teaming up with one of Jordan's leading media organisations bolsters our capacity to deliver efficient and transparent advertising services to the legal sector," he said.