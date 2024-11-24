Mos, Ministry Of Textiles, Pabitra Margherita Inaugurates Diamond Jubilee Celebrations Of World Crafts

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 22 November 2024, Delhi: Export Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) and Development Commissioner of Handicrafts, in collaboration with the World Crafts Council (WCC) organised the inaugural edition of the World Crafts Forum 2024 at New Delhi. Scheduled from November 22-24 in New Delhi, followed by Srinagar from November 25-27, this event commemorates the 60th anniversary of the pioneering global crafts movement led by World Crafts Council International.



Inaugurating the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of World Crafts Forum of State for the of Textiles Shri Pabitra Margherita remembered the contributions of Smt. Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay in the formation of World Crafts Council. Speaking at the occasion MoS emphasised that Handlooms & Handicrafts not to be considered as simple products, but they tell stories of patience, skill, heritage and human identity. Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the central Government is working for the protection and promotion of Handlooms and Handicrafts. We have initiatives like national Handicrafts Development program, Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme, MoS added. Shri Pabitra Margherita saluted more than 7 million artisans earning their livelihood from handlooms and handicrafts sector. MoS highlighted the achievement that more than 300 handlooms/handicrafts products obtained the GI Tag. Celebrating the Council's contributions over six decades, MoS released Value of Crafts Report and commemorative 60 Years of WCC Coffee Table Book. Shri Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Smt. Amrit Raj Development commissioner handicrafts and senior officials of Ministry of Textiles attended the Diamond Jubilee of World Crafts Forum.



Rohit Kansal, IAS, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India remarked that the World Crafts Forum will mark a turning point in how crafts are perceived and creating new opportunities for artisans and building a resilient crafts ecosystem.



Smt. Amrit Raj, Development Commissioner for Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India, in her speech noted that the event showcases India's commitment to preserving and promoting its diverse crafts while fostering global collaboration.



The Forum will be a congregation of craftspeople from as many as 20 countries and artisans from across India, brought together by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), to showcase the best of traditional crafts and inspire the younger generation. The World Crafts Forum 2024, with its focus on collaboration, innovation, and sustainability, promises to be a landmark event in the global crafts movement, setting the tone for a more inclusive and vibrant future for artisans worldwide.



Founded by Ms. Aileen Osborn Vanderbilt Webb, Ms. Margaret M. Patch and Smt. Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, India has been central to the WCC's global initiatives. The Forum, envisioned as a futuristic flagship program of WCC, will rotate biannually across the organisation's five geographic regions.



MENAFN24112024003198003206ID1108920835