Global Elite Training Of World Internet Conference Digital Academy Begins
Date
11/24/2024 10:00:44 PM
WUZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2024
Barbara Ramos, Director of the Trade and investment Strategy and Policy Division of the United Nations International Trade Centre (ITC)& delivers a speech
The& trainees& take& notes during the lecture.
The launch ceremony of the World Internet Conference& Digital Academy
On November 21, the launch
ceremony for the
Global Elite Training
of the World Internet Conference Digital Academy was held. This training focuses on frontier trends on
the digital economy, and
the internet, and global advanced experience in digital transformation and leadership upgrades. During the sessions,
authoritative experts from international organizations, globally renowned universities, and leading Internet companies gave
lectures, and
40 trainees from 32 countries including Oman, Kenya, Tajikistan, and Mongolia participated
in the training.
On that day, guests including Barbara
Ramos, Chief of Research and Strategies for Exports
of International Trade Centre (ITC), and Zhou Hongyi, Founder of 360 Group, delivered speeches
on topics such as new
quality
productive forces and the digital economy, opportunities and challenges with
cross-border e-commerce for small
and medium-sized enterprises
(SMEs), large models bringing
humanity into a new era of AI, and international economic and trade rules and corporate digital transformation.
The trainees
on site all said
that this learning experience was very helpful
to them. Lutbayar Naranzul, Director of Compliance of the Risk Management Division of the Development Bank of Mongolia, said, "My main job currently is to control Internet risks and safeguard cybersecurity. This training course is exactly what I needed, and the content is highly relevant to my work. I have gained a lot."
Recently,
during the main forum of the 2024 Wuzhen Summit,the
World Internet Conference
Digital Academy
was officially launched.
