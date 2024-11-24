Global Elite Training Of World Internet Conference Digital Academy Begins

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Barbara Ramos, Director of the Trade and Strategy and Policy Division of the United Nations International Trade Centre (ITC)& delivers a speech

The& trainees& take& notes during the lecture.

The launch ceremony of the World Internet Conference& Digital Academy

On November 21, the launch

ceremony for the

Global Elite Training

of the World Internet Conference Digital Academy was held. This training focuses on frontier trends on

the digital economy, and

the internet, and global advanced experience in digital transformation and leadership upgrades. During the sessions,

authoritative experts from international organizations, globally renowned universities, and leading Internet companies gave

lectures, and

40 trainees from 32 countries including Oman, Kenya, Tajikistan, and Mongolia participated

in the training.

On that day, guests including Barbara

Ramos, Chief of Research and Strategies for Exports

of International Trade Centre (ITC), and Zhou Hongyi, Founder of 360 Group, delivered speeches

on topics such as new

quality

productive forces and the digital economy, opportunities and challenges with

cross-border e-commerce for small

and medium-sized enterprises

(SMEs), large models bringing

humanity into a new era of AI, and international economic and trade rules and corporate digital transformation.

The trainees

on site all said

that this learning experience was very helpful

to them. Lutbayar Naranzul, Director of Compliance of the Risk Management Division of the Development Bank of Mongolia, said, "My main job currently is to control Internet risks and safeguard cybersecurity. This training course is exactly what I needed, and the content is highly relevant to my work. I have gained a lot."

Recently,

during the main forum of the 2024 Wuzhen Summit,the

World Internet Conference

Digital Academy

was officially launched.

