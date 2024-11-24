TETHERBALL, BANNED ON MOST PLAYGROUNDS IN THE US, LIVES ON WITH SINGER/SONGWRITER HEIDI ELGAARD's NEW RELEASE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Co-written by Heidi Elgaard and Ed Goldfarb, Tetherball is the catchy new pop tune that explores the risks and reward of unfettered freedom

- Heidi ElgaardSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Songwriter and recording artist, Heidi Elgaard , and long-time collaborator Ed Goldfarb, join forces on a catchy new pop/rock release called "Tetherball." Goldfarb's has been featured in films such as Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now Redux and television shows including Pokémon the Series, and Elgaard was first debuted with her album, The Hazy Blue Project, on KFOG's local anesthetic show along with Train and other prominent San Francisco bands.Most adults in the US and UK will remember this game from playgrounds as a kid. Tetherball is a game played with a ball suspended by a string from an upright pole in which the object is to wrap the string around the pole by striking the ball in a direction opposite to that of one's opponent. This unique sport offers a rich analogy of middle-class angst - that feeling of being tied down to worldly things, pulling against the constraints and wishing to fly free. It's a theme that makes its way into much of Elgaard's intellipop music. Tetherball, released globally, contemplates the risks and rewards of unfettered freedom:“Cut the cord, learn to fall.”Tetherball co-written and arranged with Ed Goldfarb in his Madcap Labs studio in the San Francisco Bay Area, with additional recording engineering offered Jeff Stuart Saltzman in Portland, Oregon.Listen to Tetherball; on major streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.About Heidi ElgaardSan Francisco-based singer/songwriter who first emerged on the music scene in the late 90s with her debut album, The Hazy Blue Project, returns with several new 2024 releases. A prolific songwriter and recording artist, she has recorded with members of the Counting Crows, The Tubes, Pokemon composer Ed Goldfarb, and more. Catchy pop/rock melodies and deep lyrics characterize Elgaard's music, and her voice has been described for its“clean range and husky sensuality” by the Showcase Music Times. For more information, visit .

