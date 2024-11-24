Information Min. Inaugurates Red Palace Renovation Project

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi sponsored and attended on Sunday inauguration of the historic Red Palace restoration project and the new weapons museum in Al-Jahra area.

The minister affirmed that the Red Palace is part of the country's national and cultural heritage.

Minister Al-Mutairi said that such heritage is the essence of the experiences of fathers and grandfathers of Kuwait, and a launching pad for the future.

"From such experiences, we derive that drives us to continue the path of construction and giving," Al-Mutairi added.

He stressed that historical sites are not just silent buildings, but rather a living embodiment of the civilization and culture of countries and a living testimony to the interaction of man with place and time and the consolidation of his values and aspirations.

The minister noted that these sites are a vibrant memory that must be told to generations and a cultural message that "we must convey with care and honesty, and we cannot build a promising future without paying attention to our history and human heritage".

Al-Mutairi added that the project to restore the Red Palace in the Jahra area contributes to preserving this great heritage, as this palace, which was built in 1896 by order of the late Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, is a symbol of steadfastness and history and is considered a witness to the national spirit and courage shown by the people of Kuwait in defending their lands.

He added that the State of Kuwait, with its historical legacy that tells the story of multiple historical eras, is the subject of attention and interest of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Later, the minister attended the opening ceremony of a new weapons museum in Jahra. (end)

shhd











MENAFN24112024000071011013ID1108920707