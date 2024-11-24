War Update: 122 Combat Clashes On Frontline Since Morning Fighting Continues On Six Fronts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, as many as 122 combat clashes have occurred on the frontline, with Russian forces attacking 34 times in the Kurakhove setor alone. Intense battles are ongoing in six operational areas.

This is according to an operational update from the General Staff of the of Ukraine as of 16:00 on Sunday, November 24, posted on , Ukrinform reports.

“Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back Russian advances, preventing the enemy from penetrating deeper into Ukrainian territory,” the report reads.

According to the General Staff, communities in Chernihiv and Sumy regions such as Solianyky, Khrinivka, Basivka, Zhuravka, Novenke, Oleksandriia, Volfyne, Obody, and Tymofiivka came under fire from Russian artillery and mortars.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions twice near Tykhe and Vovchansk. One attack was repelled, while another battle is ongoing. Russian aircraft also bombed Hranove.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian forces launched eight assaults on Ukrainian positions near Novomlynsk, Kolisnykivka, Kruhliakivka, Senkove, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector , Russian troops carried out 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, and Serebrianka. Three clashes are ongoing, with Ukrainian forces holding their positions and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian troops attempted six advances near Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian forces conducted 16 attempts to displace Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Hryhorivka, Dachenske, Pustynka, and Chumatske. Ukrainian forces repelled 12 attacks, and four battles are still underway.

In the Kurakhove sector , Russian troops launched 34 assaults near Berestky, Sontsivka, Novodmytrivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Romanivka, Yelyzavetivka, and Hanivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 23 attacks, with ongoing clashes.

In the Vremivka secto r, five enemy attacks occurred near Trudove, Novosilka, and Makarivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled eight assaults.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy attempted one unsuccessful attack on Ukrainian positions.

In Russia's Kursk region , Russian aviation continues to attack its own settlements, having dropped 21 guided bombs in 18 airstrikes on its territory throughout the day. Ukrainian forces have repelled 12 Russian attacks in this direction.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 24, Ukrainian forces struck a Russian S-400 radar system in Kursk region, which had been targeting civilian areas in frontline Ukrainian regions.