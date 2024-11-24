Man Injured, Houses Damaged In Russian Missile Attack On Chernihiv Region
11/24/2024 3:09:33 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Chernihiv region on Sunday, injuring a 28-year-old man and damaging civilian infrastructure.
Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
In particular, two explosions were recorded in the Koriukivka district. Outbuildings were damaged in the attack.
"Unfortunately, a 28-year-old man was injured. He was admitted to a local hospital," Chaus said.
Explosions were also heard in the Chernihiv district, in a community near Chernihiv, where residential homes sustained damage.
