Man Injured, Houses Damaged In Russian Missile Attack On Chernihiv Region

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Chernihiv region on Sunday, injuring a 28-year-old man and damaging civilian infrastructure.

Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on , according to Ukrinform.

In particular, two explosions were recorded in the Koriukivka district. Outbuildings were damaged in the attack.

"Unfortunately, a 28-year-old man was injured. He was admitted to a local hospital," Chaus said.

Explosions were also heard in the Chernihiv district, in a community near Chernihiv, where residential homes sustained damage.