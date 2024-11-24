Ukrainian, German Defense Officials Discuss Cooperation On Air Defense Systems, Armored Vehicles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Defense for European Integration Serhii Boiev and State Secretary at the German Defense Nils Hilmer have discussed plans for 2025, focusing on cooperation in the production of air defense systems and armored vehicles.

That is according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The ministry noted that the negotiations took place on the sidelines of the 16th International Security Forum in the Canadian city of Halifax. This annual is an influential global for addressing security and defense issues.

During the meeting, Boiev thanked Germany for its critical contributions of Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems, which have played a key role in countering Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages.

The officials also exchanged plans for 2025 and discussed what types of weapons could be delivered.

"We discussed the possibility of Germany's deeper involvement in supplying heavy armored vehicles to Ukraine," Boiev said following the talks.

Additionally, Boiev also invited Hilmer to explore expanded collaboration between Ukrainian and German defense industries in the production of air defense systems and armored vehicles.

On November 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the sixth IRIS-T air defense system from Germany would arrive in Ukraine by the end of 2024.