Allies Urged To Combat Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, Advance AI Efforts

Montreal – Allies must bolster joint efforts in bilateral and multilateral formats to combat widespread and systematic sexual violence in armed conflicts, including by strengthening support for Ukraine against Russia's use of such violence, the Alliance's Parliamentary Assembly said Sunday.

Canadian legislator Julie Dzerowicz, who drafted the on behalf of the Committee on Democracy and Security, urged Allies to“maintain and deepen support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's use of sexual violence in its war of aggression against Ukraine and to assist victims and survivors and Ukrainian courts in seeking redress for these atrocities.”

More broadly, the resolution - set to be adopted by the full Assembly on Monday -, emphasises the need to implement national and collective policies to combat conflict-related sexual violence. This includes ensuring long-term financial support, addressing structural gender inequalities, providing training for armed forces, and raising awareness of the issue.

“Conflict-related sexual violence, by undermining social stability, fuelling hostilities, and hampering post-war recovery and peacebuilding efforts, undermines Allied and international security,” the resolution states.

A separate resolution also adopted today by the Assembly's Science and Technology Committee at the Assembly's annual session in Montreal calls on Allies to advance joint efforts to develop Artificial Intelligence for both civilian and military uses to maintain the Alliance's technological edge while addressing operational, ethical and legal challenges.

“Artificial Intelligence will transform the ways wars are fought and that leadership in AI is crucial for maintaining NATO's technological edge and ensuring the responsible use of AI in the military domain,” stated this resolution.

The resolution calls for the continued development of joint standards to strengthen collective defence and address interoperability challenges, while balancing military and political priorities in AI regulation.

Luxembourgish lawmaker Sven Clement, who drafted the STC resolution cautioned that Russia and China prioritise AI adoption.“The trends towards AI in military applications is obvious. For China, AI plays a key role in moving towards a much stronger military,” he noted.

China's critical role in the semiconductor industry was highlighted in another STC report , drafted by Icelandic parliamentarian Njall Trausti Fridbertsson. Noting the critical role chips play for national security, he warned that China's ambition to become a global leader in the technology, coercive policies and deepening cooperation with Russia poses“a challenge to the Alliance's interests, security and values.”

“Semiconductors are not only important for economic competitiveness but also serve as the linchpin of Allied defence because they are an integral component of military capabilities,” the report concluded, urging Allies to critically assess dependencies and supply chain risks related to China.

Synthetic biology is another area of strategic competition expected to benefit from advances in AI. In another STC report , German member Joe Weingarten explained that it presents opportunities for armed forces in areas such as energy storage and generation, novel and advanced materials, sensing, medical treatments, and human enhancement.

“There are security risks, including the possibility of using synthetic biology to (re)create and modify pathogens. Even if many of these possibilities are not yet a reality, there is no time to lose in accelerating synthetic biology advancements,” Weingarten noted.

NATO needs to engage more with India and other countries in the Global South to bolster cooperation and counter Russian and Chinese authoritarian narratives, said a report by Lithuanian member Audronius Azubalis.

“The Euro-Atlantic community has the ability to change the dynamics and, in collaboration with the Global South, to stabilise the international system and push back against aggressive revisionism,” said his report adopted by the Political Committee.

He noted that Russia and China have made“significant inroads” into the Global South, reaping economic and geopolitical benefits.

In the Western Balkans too, Western powers need to raise efforts to counter the malign influence of external powers and help shut down powerful criminal networks disrupting law and order, and stymying progress, stated a report by Lord Mark Lancaster (United Kingdom) for the Defence and Security Committee.

In particular, the report advocates renewed attention to resolving the stalled Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and political paralysis in Bosnia-Herzegovina, as they remain key stumbling blocks to regional stability and economic integration.

In addition,“Allies should pay particular attention to cybersecurity cooperation with all Western Balkan Allies and partners to increase their capabilities to counter Russian hybrid threats,” Lancaster concluded.

