Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week Of November 25–29, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The world braces for a week of crucial economic indicators and policy decisions. From November 25 to 29, investors will closely monitor events that could sway sentiment and economic outlooks.



Brazil's economic landscape takes center stage early in the week. The Central of Brazil releases its Focus Report on Monday. This document offers valuable insights into market expectations for key economic variables.



Tuesday brings the IPCA-15, Brazil's preliminary inflation gauge. This figure often sets the tone for monetary policy discussions. The construction sector awaits the INCC-M, which tracks costs in residential building projects.



Thursday sees the release of the IGP-M, commonly known as the "rent inflation" index. This metric influences various contracts and public tariffs. The IPP, measuring producer price changes, also drops on this day.







Employment trends come into focus with the CAGED report on Thursday afternoon. This data provides a snapshot of job market dynamics across the country.



The week concludes with Brazil's unemployment rate on Friday. This figure often serves as a barometer for overall economic health.



Global markets will digest several significant releases throughout the week. U.S. Consumer Confidence figures emerge on Tuesday, offering clues about spending patterns.



The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes, due Tuesday, will attract considerable attention. Investors hope to glean insights into the central bank's decision-making process and future policy direction.



Wednesday brings the U.S. GDP report, a comprehensive measure of economic activity. The European Central Bank also holds a policy meeting, which may influence Euro zone monetary strategies.



Germany releases its CPI on Thursday, while Mexico's central bank minutes become available. U.S. markets observe Thanksgiving, potentially affecting global trading volumes.



Friday sees inflation data from the Euro zone and France, along with French GDP figures. German retail sales numbers will shed light on consumer behavior in Europe's largest economy.



The week concludes with China's PMI data, offering a glimpse into the manufacturing and services sectors of the world's second-largest economy.



These events could significantly impact currency value , stock prices, and bond yields. Traders should remain vigilant, as unexpected data may lead to rapid market movements.



Investors must weigh these indicators against broader economic trends and geopolitical factors. A balanced approach, considering both short-term fluctuations and long-term outlooks, remains crucial in navigating this data-rich week.

Economic Calendar for the Week November 25 to November 29, 2024

Monday, November 25

Brazil







8:00 AM – FGV Consumer Confidence



8:30 AM – Focus Bulletin



8:30 AM – Current Account Balance (USD) (Oct)

8:30 AM – Foreign Direct Investment (USD) (Oct)







9:00 AM – IPCA-15

INCC-M (National Construction Cost Index)







12:00 PM – CB Consumer Confidence (Nov)

4:00 PM – FOMC Meeting Minutes





5:00 AM – European Central Bank (ECB) Non-Monetary Policy Meeting





10:30 AM – GDP (Quarterly)







8:00 AM – IGP-M (General Market Price Index)



8:30 AM – Bank Loans (Oct)



10:00 AM – PPI (Producer Price Index) (Oct)

2:30 PM – CAGED Employment Evolution Index (Oct)





Thanksgiving Day Holiday





10:00 AM – CPI (Consumer Price Index)





10:00 AM – Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes





9:00 AM – Unemployment Rate (Oct)





Thanksgiving Day Holiday – Early closure at 1:00 PM





4:00 AM – Retail Sales







4:45 AM – GDP (Quarterly)

4:45 AM – CPI





7:00 AM – CPI (Nov)







10:30 PM – Manufacturing PMI

10:30 PM – Composite PMI

