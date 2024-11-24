Twenty-Eight Somali Migrants Die In Boat Sinking Off Madagascar Island

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- At least 28 Somali migrants lost their lives after their boat sank off the coast of Madagascar Island, said Somali National News Agency (SONNA).

SONNA quoted Somalia's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Abdullahi Warfa, saying that the boat was carrying more than 70 Somali migrants.

Some 28 of the passed away, while fishermen from Madagascar managed to rescue the remaining ones.

Warfa expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery to the injured. (end)

