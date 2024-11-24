(MENAFN) Former US officer Stanislav Krapivnik has argued that Russia’s recent combat test of its new hypersonic missile, the Oreshnik, sends a powerful warning to both the United States and the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump. In an interview with RT, Krapivnik explained that the missile’s successful strike on a Ukrainian military facility in Dnipro highlights Russia’s growing military capabilities, especially after the US withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty under Trump’s leadership.

Krapivnik pointed out that Trump’s exit from the treaty, which prohibited certain types of missiles, allowed the US to develop its own intermediate-range missiles, falsely accusing Russia of breaking the agreement. In response, Russia rapidly developed a hypersonic missile that can travel at speeds of Mach 10 (3 kilometers per second), making it virtually undetectable by any existing missile defense systems, except possibly the Russian S-550.

He emphasized the missile's range of at least 3,000 kilometers and its capability to deploy decoys, complicating defensive efforts. Krapivnik also noted that the West was initially skeptical of Russia’s hypersonic missile capabilities, underestimating Russia’s military strength despite its economic limitations. He added that while the US had been warned about the strike, they were still caught off guard by the missile's power and speed, marking a significant technological leap for Russia.

