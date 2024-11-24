White House announces US ‘will not be deterred’ by Russia’s new missile

(MENAFN) The White House has made it clear that the United States will not change its policy toward the Ukraine conflict, despite Russia’s recent launch of a new hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Oreshnik, which targeted a Ukrainian military facility in Dnepropetrovsk. The missile test, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was presented as a direct response to NATO’s continued support of Ukraine, particularly the decision by the U.S. and the UK to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, including ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles. These weapons have enabled Ukrainian forces to strike deep inside Russian territory, something Moscow has repeatedly warned against.

In a briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the U.S. was aware of the missile launch and had informed Ukraine and its close allies in advance about the potential strike. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also revealed that Russia had notified the U.S. just 30 minutes before the missile launch through a designated contact line aimed at preventing nuclear escalation. Despite these warnings, the White House did not indicate any intention to alter its stance on supporting Ukraine or to change its nuclear posture in response to Russia’s actions.

Jean-Pierre was repeatedly asked whether the U.S. had lifted restrictions on the use of ATACMS missiles, but she did not directly address the question. Instead, she maintained that Russia’s actions, particularly the missile strike, were the sole cause of any escalation in the conflict. The U.S. remains committed to providing Ukraine with the military assistance it needs, Jean-Pierre emphasized, stating that the administration "will not be deterred" from its support. She also stressed that there was no reason for the U.S. to adjust its nuclear strategy in light of Russia’s recent moves, despite Putin’s rhetoric warning that Moscow would target military facilities in countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russia.

This latest development marks another chapter in the ongoing tensions between the U.S., NATO, and Russia, with Moscow increasingly criticizing the West's involvement in the conflict and the growing use of advanced weaponry in the war. Putin has also warned that future missile strikes, such as the Oreshnik’s use, will depend on the actions of the U.S. and its allies, signaling that Moscow could escalate its response if it believes the West is further involved in targeting Russian territory.

