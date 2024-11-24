Air India SATS Wins Prestigious International Green Apple Environment Award for Eco-Friendly AeroWash Service

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 21, 2024: Air India SATS (AISATS), India’s leading airport services management company, is proud to announce that it has been honoured with the prestigious International Green Apple Environment Award 2024 for its ground-breaking, eco-offering, AeroWash. The award was presented to AISATS on November 18, 2024 at a distinguished ceremony at Kensington Palace, London. This recognition underscores AISATS' commitment to sustainability and its ongoing efforts to integrate green solutions into the aviation industry.

AISATS' AeroWash was selected as a winner among more than 1,200 nominations in the competitive International Green Apple Awards, organized by The Green Organisation. The Green Organisation is an international, independent, non-profit environmental group that has been celebrating environmental excellence globally since 1994.

AeroWash, a first-of-its-kind robotic dry wash aircraft cleaning technology, significantly reduces water usage during an aircraft’s wash and reduces its aerodynamic drag (during flight). This helps airlines lower their fuel costs and consumption. It also reduces the aircraft’s carbon emissions and reduces its ground time during cleans. By introducing this innovative, sustainable solution, AISATS has set a new benchmark for green practices in airport ground handling and maintenance services.

Mr Kelvin Seow, Chief Business Officer, Air India SATS, stated, "We are extremely proud to receive the International Green Apple Environment Award for our AeroWash service. At AISATS, sustainability is not just a commitment, but a core part of our mission. Winning this award reaffirms our dedication to creating a greener future and inspires us to continue driving eco-friendly innovations in all our operations. We will continue introducing many similar eco-friendly solutions in future as well, contributing to a global shift toward more sustainable practices in aviation and beyond."

Environmental responsibility is a fundamental value that guides AISATS’s efforts to minimize its carbon footprint within its ground and cargo handling operations. Besides Aerowash, AISATS has introduced multiple sustainable solutions across various operational touchpoints such as the solar-powered passenger boarding ramps, electric passenger coaches, solar-powered GPUs and lighting towers, green ground service equipment (GSE) etc., furthering its commitment to environmental sustainability.







