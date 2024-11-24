São Paulo Restaurants Boycott Carrefour Over Brazilian Beef Ban

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A storm is brewing in São Paulo's food industry. The city's restaurants are taking on retail giant Carrefour in a high-stakes battle over Brazilian beef. This clash highlights the growing tensions between global trade and local interests.



The spark? Carrefour's CEO, Alexandre Bompard, announced the company would stop buying meat from Mercosur countries. In response, São Paulo's restaurant federation, Fhoresp, called for a boycott of Carrefour stores.



This isn't just about beef. It's a fight for respect and recognition. Fhoresp, representing over 500,000 businesses, argues that Carrefour's decision unfairly tarnishes the reputation of Brazilian meat. They see it as a slap in the face to an industry that has worked hard to meet global standards.







The boycott could hit Carrefour where it hurts. With over 500,000 stores in Brazil, the company has a lot to lose. Edson Pinto, Fhoresp's executive director, didn't mince words: "We're 500,000 strong, and we're not buying from Carrefour until they change their tune."



This dispute goes beyond Brazil's borders. It's tied to the controversial EU-Mercosur trade deal. European farmers fear cheaper South American imports will flood their markets. Carrefour's decision seems to side with these concerns, adding fuel to an already heated debate.



The outcome of this clash could reshape how global retailers interact with local producers. It's a David versus Goliath story that may force companies to rethink their sourcing policies. As the world watches, São Paulo's restaurants are proving that local businesses can stand up to multinational giants.

Background

On Friday, a significant shift in the Brazilian meat industry has emerged as major companies began to suspend their supply to Carrefour and its subsidiaries in Brazil. This move comes as a direct response to the French retailer's recent announcement of a boycott on Mercosur meat products.



The decision to halt meat supply was initiated on Friday, November 22, 2024. It follows a statement made by Carrefour's global CEO, Alexandre Bompard, on Wednesday. Bompard declared a boycott on meat from Mercosur countries, citing solidarity with French agricultural interests.



This retaliation could significantly impact Carrefour's operations. The company's Brazilian unit contributes 17% of global revenues and 51% of net profits. A loss of 2-5% of Brazilian customers could cost Carrefour $315-788 million in revenue.

