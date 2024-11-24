Türkiye forecasts 2024 to set new record for overall capacity growth

(MENAFN) Türkiye is increasing the share of renewable energy in its total installed capacity, with expectations for 2024 to set a new record for overall capacity growth, according to Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. Speaking at the Istanbul Energy Forum on Friday, Bayraktar highlighted the country's ability to now meet the electricity demands of all households through wind and solar energy, marking a significant milestone in Türkiye's energy transition. He emphasized that by 2035, Türkiye aims to quadruple its current wind and solar installed capacity, a goal which will require significant investments.



The minister also revealed that Türkiye's target for expanding its wind and solar energy capacity is to reach 120,000 megawatts by 2035, which would necessitate an estimated USD80 billion in investments. This ambitious goal is part of the country’s broader commitment to strengthening its renewable energy sector and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Bayraktar reiterated Türkiye’s dedication to energy independence and sustainability, ensuring a cleaner energy future through extensive renewable energy development.



In addition to boosting its renewable capacity, Bayraktar emphasized Türkiye's strategic focus on regional energy cooperation. He pointed out the country’s ongoing efforts to advance projects that will contribute to the energy security of Türkiye and neighboring regions. Ankara is working on expanding international oil and natural gas pipelines, as well as electricity and natural gas transmission lines, to strengthen regional energy connectivity. These projects reflect Türkiye's growing role as a key energy player in the region.



Despite the progress, Bayraktar acknowledged the ongoing challenges facing the energy sector, noting that more difficult processes may arise in the future. However, he expressed confidence that strong regional cooperation and collaborative energy projects would be crucial in overcoming these challenges. By continuing to work closely with neighboring countries, Bayraktar believes that Türkiye can successfully manage these challenges and achieve its long-term energy goals.

