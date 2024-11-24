Roberto’s Amman Presents: A Sicilian Culinary Journey with Chef Filippo La Mantia

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman)

(Amman, Jordan – November 21, 2024) — Roberto’s Amman is delighted to invite you to an exclusive, one-night-only dining experience on November 29, featuring Celebrity Chef Filippo La Mantia. Renowned for his innovative approach to traditional Sicilian cuisine, Chef La Mantia will take guests on a remarkable gastronomic journey that celebrates the rich flavors of Sicily, reimagined for the modern palate. Set on the 20th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Roberto’s offers a breathtaking view of the city in a fitting backdrop for this exceptional gastronomic event.



For this special evening, Chef La Mantia will start the culinary journey with an aromatic arancini, followed by a classic baked pasta, before unveiling the highlight of the 4-course meal, the Chef’s signature veal dish. Concluding this tantalizing journey, a decadent tiramisu accompanied with pistachios and candied oranges wraps up the culinary experience.



Chef La Mantia carries a deep love for Sicily’s traditions, which he reinterprets in his creations with a modern twist. Simple yet unforgettable, he cherishes Mediterranean herbs and hearty nuts in his palette of flavors. His dishes are innovative and light, reminiscent of his family’s meals during his childhood—transporting you to Sicily’s streets and dinner tables of its hospitable people.





