Magrabi Health Eye and Dental Hospital in Dammam Achieves the Center of Excellence Accreditation in Ophthalmology

(MENAFN- Boopin) Dammam, Saudi Arabia – 21 November, 2024: The Magrabi Health Eye and Dental Hospital in Dammam receives the prestigious Center of Excellence accreditation in Ophthalmology by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), recognising Magrabi Health’s commitment and high standard of delivery quality and patient care and safety both nationally and internationally.



Commenting on this achievement, Mutasim Alireza, CEO of Magrabi Health says, “I’m proud that our Eye and Dental Hospital in Dammam has been awarded the prestigious Center of Excellence Accreditation in Ophthalmology by the SRC. This national and international recognition serves as a token of our team’s dedication and commitment to excellence in patient care, safety and quality.”



“This milestone—achieved following a rigorous accreditation process to assess our clinical pathways, equipment standards, patient education initiatives, and quality assessment practices—is yet another testament to our dedication to excellence in patient well-being, robust safety protocols, and excellence in standards,” he added.



“We’re proud to recognize Magrabi Health Eye and Dental Hospital in Dammam for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that this facility is among the best in its specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”



Magrabi Health stands as a leader in specialized healthcare services in the Kingdom, revolutionizing eye care since its establishment in 1955. With an emphasis on holistic well-being and a reputation for trust, Magrabi Health remains committed to its core values of excellence, compassion, and patient empowerment.





