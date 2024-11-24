Patient Flow & Capacity Command Centre at KFSHRC Boosts Efficiency and Reduces Wait Times

(MENAFN- Epress release) The Patient Flow & Capacity Command Centre at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) stands out as a leading example of AI-driven healthcare management. By harnessing the power of Big Data analysis, the center refines action plans and informs targeted interventions, enhancing coordination across the hospital and boosting overall efficiency.

Since its launch, the centre has performed over 300,000 interventions, reducing bed waiting times from 32 hours to 6 hours and emergency care waiting times by 14%. Additionally, over 90% of pharmacy and laboratory services are now provided in under 15 minutes.

The centre focuses on monitoring patient flow to maintain healthcare quality and compliance with operational standards while reducing costs. Its operations are based on four pillars : predicting demand for services, monitoring actual patient flow, overseeing inpatient journeys, and coordinating operating room schedules.

Established in September 2021, the Patient Flow & Capacity Command Centre reflects KFSHRC’s commitment to improving healthcare outcomes through advanced technologies and efficient resource management. It has become a specialized healthcare solution for more patients.





