Samsung’s Commitment To Advancing the Global Goals Through Open Collaboration

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Samsung Electronics believes small efforts can make a big impact, especially when collaborating with like-minded partners. For the past five years, Samsung and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have worked together with one shared goal — harnessing technology to effect global change.



Central to this mission is the belief in the potential of young people, particularly millennials and Gen Z. As tech-savvy global citizens, their optimism and conviction drive progress on issues like climate change and social equity. With the right tools and platforms, they have the power to influence policymakers and businesses toward a more sustainable future.



As the 2030 deadline for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) approaches, Samsung and UNDP remain committed to the Global Goals. Both organizations have made significant strides in creating real-world impact by prioritizing innovation. In celebration of United Nations Day, Samsung has released a report that marks our five-year relationship, highlighting progress in raising awareness of the Global Goals through initiatives like the Samsung Global Goals app and Generation17.



“We believe in the power of collective effort to create a better future for upcoming generations and using technology for the greater good,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our partnership with UNDP over the past five years has been a meaningful step in this journey, as we’ve worked together to support young changemakers and raise awareness of the Global Goals. We’re grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a better future for all, and we look forward to continuing our journey to 2030 with the Galaxy community.”



“The only way we are going to confront the world’s biggest challenges is through cooperation. Our partnership with Samsung shows the power of true collaboration between the public and private sectors,” added Achim Steiner, Administrator of UNDP. “We are proud of the progress that we’ve seen in both the Samsung Global Goals app and the Generation17 initiative to empower youth to advance the SDGs. We look forward to continuing and exploring new frontiers in our partnership to drive sustainable development in the years ahead.”







MENAFN24112024007469016123ID1108919495