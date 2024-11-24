(MENAFN) European Parliament Leader Roberta Metsola has backed Germany's delivery of Taurus cruise weapons to Ukraine.

She made the statement throughout a meeting with newspapers from the German media group Funke, including WAZ, based on Ukrinform.



During exaggerated Russian strikes on Ukraine, Metsola encouraged the swift transfer of German Taurus cruise weapons to Ukraine. When inquired if EU nations, following the example of the United States, should permit the consume of long-range weapons against targets in Russia – specifically whether Germany must deliver the Taurus system to Kyiv -- Metsola replied succinctly: "Yes." She pointed out that most MEPs share this vision.



Metsola proposed that Germany's stance cold shift following parliamentary elections in the nation.



"We will see if a corresponding shift occurs after the federal elections. Or perhaps even sooner, as there are differing positions within Berlin's coalition regarding the delivery of the Taurus," the politician stated.



She evoked that Ukraine is facing shocking strikes from Russia. In such situations, Kyiv now immediately needs missiles such as German Taurus cruise weapons. Ukraine "cannot wait forever," Metsola stated.

