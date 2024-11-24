Michelin Partners with Icons of Porsche Festival to Showcase High-Performance Tyre Solutions

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 22nd November 2024 – Michelin, the world-renowned tyre manufacturer, is proud to announce its participation at the Icons of Porsche festival as a key brand partner, celebrating over five decades of collaboration with Porsche. The festival, taking place on 23rd and 24th November, will showcase Michelin’s long-standing commitment to innovation, performance, and safety, aligned perfectly with Porsche’s iconic engineering and design.

Michelin's High-Performance Tyre Range on Display at Icons of Porsche Festival

At this year’s Icons of Porsche festival, Michelin will highlight its ongoing collaboration with Porsche by displaying its range of N-marked tyres specifically designed for Porsche vehicles. Festival-goers will have the unique opportunity to explore Michelin’s innovative tyre solutions that power some of Porsche’s most iconic models, such as the 911, Cayenne, and Panamera.

Michelin’s stand at the festival will offer engaging experiences for visitors of all ages. Attendees can participate in interactive games, including fun activities for children, and stand a chance to win exclusive Michelin-branded merchandise. The iconic Michelin Man, Bibendum, will also be making appearances, offering a memorable meet-and-greet experience for visitors.

A Historic Partnership Built on Performance and Innovation

Michelin’s partnership with Porsche dates back to 1961, when the two brands first began working together to enhance both motorsport and series production vehicles. Over the years, this collaboration has led to numerous milestones, including Porsche’s victories at Le Mans and the Nürburgring, where Michelin’s high-performance tyres played a crucial role.



From the road to the racetrack, Michelin’s tyre technology, including the renowned Pilot Sport series, has been tailored specifically to meet the demands of Porsche’s high-performance vehicles. This synergy is reflected in the specially designed “N-marked” Michelin tyres, engineered to optimise the driving experience for Porsche enthusiasts worldwide. Porsche models such as the 911 GT3, 911 GT3 RS, Macan, and Cayenne all benefit from these premium tyres, which offer enhanced grip, durability, and safety.

“Our partnership with Porsche represents a remarkable journey of shared commitment to delivering exceptional performance, innovation, and safety to drivers,” said Harkesh Jaggi, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing for Michelin Middle East and North Africa. “For more than five decades, we’ve collaborated to bring tyre solutions that elevate the Porsche driving experience, both on the road and the racetrack. This festival offers us a unique opportunity to showcase how Michelin’s tyre technology supports Porsche’s iconic engineering, ultimately enhancing vehicle performance, safety, and driver satisfaction. We look forward to celebrating this legacy and engaging with Porsche enthusiasts at the Icons of Porsche festival.”

The fourth edition of Icons of Porsche will take place at the Dubai Design District on 23rd and 24th November 2024. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience Porsche’s engineering excellence alongside Michelin’s high-performance tyre solutions.





