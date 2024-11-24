Ministry of Health and Prevention signs strategic partnership with UAE Media Council

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) UAE, Dubai November 22nd,2024: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Council to strengthen collaboration in monitoring health advertisements and ensuring compliance with the established health standards.

The partnership is part of ongoing government efforts to unify regulatory frameworks across public entities, advancing sustainable development goals, enhancing the quality of life, and building a healthy and sustainable society.

The MoU was inked by H.E. Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, MoHAP, and H.E. Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Media Strategy and Policy Sector at UAE Media Council, during a workshop held by the Ministry in Dubai.

Model of successful collaboration

The joint workshop stands out as an example of institutional collaboration, showcasing the seamless integration of government efforts. It highlights a shared commitment to building a sustainable health system that combines health monitoring, awareness-driven media, into a cohesive and effective framework.

From prioritizing prevention to enforcing compliance with health standards across diverse channels—such as health media and advertisement regulation—the initiative aims to establish an integrated health environment that adapts to societal transformations, elevates community health awareness, and consistently adheres to the highest standards of quality and innovation in service delivery.

The MoU seeks to strengthen the oversight of health advertisements, ensuring they comply with national standards. It also aims to enhance the credibility of media content and deliver health awareness messages that contribute to improving the quality of life in the community.

The agreement outlines three key focus areas. The first is health media, which involves collaboration on media awareness campaigns and providing reliable content that aligns with approved health policies. This is in addition to monitoring health advertisements to develop regulatory standards and controls, evaluate advertising content, address misleading claims, and implement appropriate measures.

The memorandum also aims to improve institutional capabilities by organizing training programs, workshops for employees, and facilitating the exchange of experiences and knowledge.

Institutional integration

H.E. Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri stated that the MoU reflects the Ministry's commitment to fostering institutional integration and activating strategic partnerships to achieve our shared national goals, in line with the "We the UAE 2031" vision. “We will spare no effort to achieve the Ministry's vision of developing a comprehensive and integrated health system that enhances quality of life, and health sustainability.”

Dr. Al Amiri highlighted that the UAE has been proactive in regulating health advertisements in the Middle East and North Africa by establishing and continuously developing a specialized system. In coordination with all health authorities across the country, the Ministry has implemented a specific mechanism to manage health advertisements. This memorandum builds on the Ministry’s extensive experience in this area and leverages the valuable expertise of the UAE Media Council.

H.E. further said, "Our partnership with the UAE Media Council seeks to provide reliable health media content that fosters a society capable of making informed health decisions."

He concluded by noting that the memorandum is a significant step toward transforming health advertising, while driven by innovation and institutional integration. It will cement the health system's ability to adapt to global changes and meet the community's needs sustainably.”

Strategic partnerships

Meanwhile, H.E. Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi stated: “The partnership between the Emirates Media Council and the Ministry of Health and Prevention will significantly contribute to promoting reliable health content across various media platforms and building a healthy, integrated society by delivering accurate and transparent media messages that serve individuals and upgrade quality of life."

Her Excellency emphasized that, under the agreement, the Council will work closely with the Ministry to ensure the credibility of health advertisements and take legal action against accounts that violate advertising standards, in accordance with the Council’s regulations and directives. The partnership also aims to raise public awareness about health-related advertising content and organize educational sessions for content creators, focusing on advertising guidelines and controls for digital platforms.





