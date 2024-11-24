The Saudi Red Sea Authority issues its first marina operator licenses in Yanbu and Al-Lith

(MENAFN- Red Sea Gateway Terminal) Riyadh, Nov. 21, 2024

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has issued its first two licenses for operating marinas in the cities of Yanbu and Al-Lith to “Al-Ahlam Marine”.

This step supports SRSA’s mission to advance the coastal tourism sector by creating an attractive environment for tourists, investors, and marina operators in the Red Sea region. Rooted in its core mandates, which include issuing licenses and permits, enhancing marina infrastructure, and encouraging investment in marine and navigational tourism activities.

The new licenses enhance tourism infrastructure by providing mooring areas for boats and yachts, adhering to the highest safety standards, and facilitating hospitality services, while enriching experiences, regulating tourism activities, and preserving the marine environment.

By licensing these new marinas, SRSA aims to improve infrastructure and promote sustainable tourism along the Red Sea coast, complementing existing licensed operations, which include Red Sea Marina in Jeddah, and Al-Ahlam Marina in Jeddah and Jazan.

It's worth noting that this effort marks a significant advancement in SRSA’s efforts to develop coastal tourism in the Red Sea, further reinforcing its status as a global destination.





