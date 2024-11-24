Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi receives Digital Transformation Leadership Award

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi - UAE - 22 November 2024:



The Emergencies, Crisis and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) has been honoured with Digital Transformation Leadership Award at the prestigious Government Transformation Excellence Awards 2024, underscoring its exemplary efforts in leveraging modern technology to advance its crisis and management capabilities.



The award, which recognises leading institutions that have achieved significant advancements in the field of digital transformation, was presented during the ‘GEC GovTech Summit,’ held under the patronage of the Ministry of Interior.



The Government Transformation Excellence Awards 2024 honours the outstanding achievements and innovations driving transformation within government entities. These awards, which are part of the ‘GEC GovTech Summit,’ celebrate the excellence of institutions, leaders, and initiatives across various fields, including digital transformation, data management, and the implementation of shared services.



The Summit enhances digital transformation initiatives in the government sector by serving as a collaborative platform for government entities, technology providers, and industry experts to share knowledge, exchange experiences, and explore innovative avenues for effectively leveraging technology.



By leveraging AI and Big Data Analysis, the ADCMC has implemented innovative systems to ensure rapid and effective responses during emergencies as well as the safety of community members. Among the innovative practices adopted by the ADCMC is the establishment of an interactive digital platform that provides real-time information to UAE citizens and residents about the potential risks, empowering them to take necessary precautions.





