Chants Of 'Jihad' Echo In Chief Minister's House During PTI Workers' Meeting

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: The Chief Minister's House in Peshawar resonated with slogans of“Al-Jihad Al-Jihad” during a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers' meeting.

The chants erupted when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Ali Amin Gandapur declared that the workers should not return without securing the release of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. This statement energized the attendees, who raised slogans such as“Sabeelona Sabeelona Al-Jihad Al-Jihad” (Our path is Jihad) and“Inqilab Aayega” (The will come) for an extended period.

Chief Minister Gandapur participated in the chanting, joining the workers in shouting slogans like“Imran Tere Jaan Nisar, Bey Shumar Bey Shumar” (Countless are Imran's loyalists).

It is worth noting that PTI has announced a protest in Islamabad on November 24, urging workers from across the country to gather in the federal capital.