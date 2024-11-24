Three Notorious Militants Killed In CTD-Led Operation In Malakand's Shahkot

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Malakand: In a successful counter-terrorism operation in Shahkot Khogadra, Malakand, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other security forces eliminated three dangerous militants.

According to sources, the operation was launched after receiving intelligence about the presence of in the area. The deceased militants were identified as Commander Abdullah, Zakariya, and Rizwan, who were wanted in connection with multiple criminal, and activities.

During the operation, the militants resisted, but CTD personnel displayed bravery, ultimately neutralizing the threat. Sources added that further investigations are underway to trace any potential networks linked to the militants.

Also Read: Tank Driver Supplying Water to Security Forces Shot Dead, Vehicle Set Ablaze in Khyber's Tirah Valley

Earlier, on November 8, two Levies personnel were killed and one was injured in a shooting incident at Musa Meena Levies Post in Dargai, also in Malakand. Sources indicated that the gunfire was allegedly initiated by a Levies officer who had been recently transferred from the post.

Following the incident, the families of the deceased staged a protest in Dargai's main square, blocking the highway and demanding the immediate arrest of the suspect, stating that their protest would continue until justice was served.