Heavy Rains And Snowfall Expected Across Northern Pakistan, Met Office Predicts Improved Air Quality

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted rain with thunderstorms across northern areas starting today.



A system of westerly winds is expected to enter the country, bringing rain to upper regions, including Peshawar, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi lasting through November 15. Mountainous areas are likely to experience snowfall between November 15 and 16.

The weather forecast also indicates light rain with thunderstorms and strong winds in Lahore, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Battagram, and Abbottabad over the next two days.



In Gilgit-Baltistan, similar rainy weather is expected, with potential improvements in air quality in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and parts of upper Punjab due to the rainfall.

The PMD further stated that these rains will help reduce smog and improve air quality, although heavy fog is anticipated in Punjab's plains following the rainfall.