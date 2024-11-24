Celebrating Guru Nanak's 555Th Birth Anniversary: Devotees Gather In Nankana Sahib Amid Joy And Tragedy

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Nankana Sahib, Punjab: The celebrations marking the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, are in full swing for the second consecutive day. These festivities, which began on November 14, will continue until the night of November 16.

Sikh pilgrims from around the globe have arrived in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab's Nankana Sahib district, to perform religious rituals and celebrate this joyous occasion. A grand procession known as Nagar Kirtan will be held today, beginning from Gurdwara Janam Asthan. The procession will pass through various other gurdwaras before concluding back at Janam Asthan.

The celebrations will conclude tomorrow evening with a vibrant display of fireworks, adding to the spiritual and celebratory ambiance. Pilgrims have been participating in several religious practices, including Akhand Paath (uninterrupted recitation of scriptures), Matha Tekna (bowing before the shrine), sacred bathing, and Shabad Kirtan (devotional singing).

Yesterday, a 28-member delegation from the United States visited Gurdwara Janam Asthan to take part in the celebrations. In Karachi, a separate ceremony was held at the Governor House, where a magnificent fireworks display was arranged to honor Guru Nanak's birth anniversary.

Addressing the event, Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori extended congratulations to the Sikh community and stated,“I join you in your celebrations. Guru Nanak laid the foundation of Sikhism and preached unity, love, and service. I will also participate in the main celebrations in Nankana Sahib.”

Special security measures have been implemented for the event, including the deployment of snipers on rooftops and over 3,000 police personnel across the district. Additionally, the local administration has declared a public holiday in Nankana Sahib to ensure that Sikh pilgrims can perform their rituals and ceremonies without hindrance.

While the festivities have brought joy to many, a tragic incident marred the celebrations. A Hindu pilgrim from Sindh, Rajesh Kumar, was killed during a robbery in Nankana Sahib. Kumar, a resident of Larkana and a father of four, was traveling with his family and friend, Dulat Ram, from Lahore back to Nankana Sahib when five armed men intercepted their car. The robbers stole cash and valuables worth millions of rupees and shot Kumar when he resisted.

The incident sparked protests by Hindu and Sikh pilgrims at the DHQ Hospital, where Kumar was taken. Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora visited the hospital to express solidarity and condemn the attack.

In Karachi, Governor Kamran Tessori hosted a ceremony at the Governor House where Sikh men and women sang devotional hymns. The air resonated with chants of "Wahe Guru Ji Ka Khalsa, Wahe Guru Ji Ki Fateh" and "Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal," affirming the Sikh community's devotion and faith.

At the event, Governor Tessori highlighted Pakistan's commitment to inclusivity, saying,“Just as we celebrate Hindu and Christian festivals here, we are celebrating Guru Nanak's birth anniversary with great respect and love. This ceremony is a message to neighboring India to see how minorities are treated with dignity in Pakistan, where a provincial governor is celebrating Guru Nanak's birthday.”

The governor also addressed the challenges faced by Sikhs abroad, particularly in Canada, condemning India's treatment of the Sikh community. He assured that Pakistan's doors are always open to Sikhs worldwide.“The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught us to respect all religions. Pakistan's development relies on unity, and minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Sikhs, have contributed equally to this nation,” he stated.

Diplomats from Russia, Oman, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Malaysia attended the event, along with prominent business figures. The governor urged these diplomats to convey Pakistan's inclusivity to their governments.

During the event, Governor Tessori announced initiatives for Sindh's Sikh community, including a reserved quota in the Governor IT Initiative, providing free IT courses. He also promised monthly ration deliveries to needy families without requiring them to visit the Governor House. Additionally, he ensured immediate replacement of stolen motorcycles without requiring victims to wait in long queues.

While the celebrations are a significant religious and cultural event, they also highlight challenges faced by the Sikh community in Pakistan. With an estimated population of 20,000 to 30,000 Sikhs, Pakistan remains home to some of Sikhism's most sacred sites, including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal, and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak remains a momentous occasion, fostering a sense of unity and cultural preservation despite ongoing challenges.