Security Deteriorates In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa And Merged Districts: Tribal Leader And Family Killed, Seven Policemen Abducted

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the merged tribal districts, worsens. In a tragic incident today, a tribal leader and his family were targeted and killed.

Tribal Leader Malik Khudi Khel and Family Killed

According to sources, unidentified assailants ambushed Malik Khudi Khel, a tribal elder, in the Jani Khel area. The incident occurred in the Seena Tanga Weki region, where the attackers targeted the vehicle carrying Malik Khudi Khel and his family.

As a result of the shooting, Malik Khudi Khel, Ajab Khan, Ajmal, and a woman lost their lives on the spot. Four others, including a woman, sustained injuries. Residents rushed to the scene and transported the bodies and injured individuals to a nearby hospital.

So far, the police have not issued any statement or conducted any visible investigation into the incident.

Seven Policemen Abducted in Bannu

In another alarming incident, seven police personnel were abducted from the Ahmedzai subdivision of Bannu district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Zia Uddin confirmed that unidentified armed men overpowered a checkpoint in Rocha, seized control of it, and abducted the policemen stationed there. Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to recover the missing officers.

Recent Surge in Violence

The latest incidents are part of a troubling pattern of escalating violence in the merged tribal districts. Just yesterday, a firefight between militants and security forces in the Maidan area of the Tirah Valley left eight militants dead and several others injured. Unfortunately, the clash also resulted in the martyrdom of eight security personnel.