KP Education Department Reinstates 800 Suspended Teachers In Karak District

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has reinstated all 800 primary school teachers suspended in Karak district. An official notification has been issued to this effect.

The District Education Officer (Male) announced the reinstatement orders, covering 324 teachers from Banda Daud Shah, 281 from Tehsil Takht Nusrati, and 195 from Tehsil Karak.

Background of the Suspension

The teachers were suspended following their participation in a protest in Peshawar, during which they demanded the provincial address their concerns. As part of the disciplinary action, the government also deducted salaries for the days the teachers were absent due to the protest.

Government's Stance on Protests

Commenting on the matter, KP Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam stated that salary deductions would correspond to the number of leave days taken for protests. He clarified that upgrading 1.75 lakh teachers simultaneously was unfeasible and urged teachers to conduct protests after fulfilling their classroom duties.

The teachers had been protesting for their promotions and opposing the privatization of public schools.