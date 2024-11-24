FBR Officer Arrested After Daylight Murder Outside Peshawar Customs House

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) An officer of the Board of Revenue (FBR) opened fire outside House Peshawar, killing a civilian on the spot.

Police arrived promptly at the scene, arrested the accused, and seized the murder weapon. According to officials, the suspect, Irfanullah, serves as an Additional Commissioner in the FBR's Inland Revenue department.

The identity of the victim remains undisclosed, while have launched an investigation. Preliminary reports suggest the incident may have stemmed from a financial dispute.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the victim's body lying near a white car on a busy street. A woman and several children can be seen crying nearby, while the suspect, brazenly armed, paces around the body, directing passing vehicles to move along.