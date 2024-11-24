7 Militants Killed In Security Operations Across KP And Balochistan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Rawalpindi - In a series of successful counter-terrorism operations, security forces neutralized seven in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In an intelligence-based operation in Bannu , security forces targeted a hideout, resulting in the elimination of three militants and injuries to two others . Weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials were recovered from the hideout. A clearance operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the area.

The ISPR confirmed that the neutralized militants were involved in multiple terrorist activities, including attacks against security forces and targeted killings of innocent civilians.

Simultaneous operations in Balochistan led to the elimination of four militants . Security forces conducted successful missions in the Kech, Awaran, and Dera Bugti districts.



Kech District: One militant was killed.

Awaran District: Two militants were neutralized. Dera Bugti District: One militant was taken down.

The ISPR stated that these militants were responsible for numerous attacks on security forces and civilians and were on the radar of law enforcement agencies for their involvement in terror activities.