Two More Polio Cases Reported In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Total Reaches 52 Nationwide

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Two more children have been diagnosed with polio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the total number of cases in the province this year to 13, and 52 across the country.

According to officials, the latest cases are from Dera Ismail Khan district , where a 3-year-old girl and an 18-month-old boy in Darazinda Tehsil tested positive for the poliovirus.



Balochistan: 24 cases, the highest in the country.

Sindh: 13 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 13 cases. Punjab and Islamabad: 1 case each.

This marks the second case from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in just over a week. On November 19 , a 20-month-old girl from Tank district's UC Malazai tested positive, as confirmed by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad.