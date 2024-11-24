Two More Polio Cases Reported In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Total Reaches 52 Nationwide
Date
11/24/2024 3:46:50 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
Two more children have been diagnosed with polio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the total number of cases in the province this year to 13, and 52 across the country.
According to health officials, the latest cases are from Dera Ismail Khan district , where a 3-year-old girl and an 18-month-old boy in Darazinda Tehsil tested positive for the poliovirus. Provincial Breakdown of Polio Cases
Balochistan: 24 cases, the highest in the country. Sindh: 13 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 13 cases. Punjab and Islamabad: 1 case each.
Also Read: ATC Declares KP Chief Minister Gandapur Absconder, Issues Arrest Warrants for Top PTI Leaders
This marks the second case from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in just over a week. On November 19 , a 20-month-old girl from Tank district's UC Malazai tested positive, as confirmed by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad.
MENAFN24112024000189011041ID1108919377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.