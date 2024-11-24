Tirah Valley Peace Jirga Vows To Combat Insecurity, Restore Stability In Khyber District

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A grand jirga, chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud and organized under the supervision of the Khyber district administration, was convened at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Khyber. The jirga focused on tackling the increasing insecurity in Tirah Valley and restoring peace in the region.

Key figures, tribal elders, and officials were part of the jirga, including Member of the National Assembly Iqbal Afridi, Member of the Provincial Assembly Abdul Ghani Afridi, Capital City Officer Peshawar Qasim Khan, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, District Police Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal, and Additional Deputy Commissioners Ehsanullah, Nauman Ali Shah, and Gul Nawaz. Assistant commissioners and tehsildars from Landi Kotal, Jamrud, and Bara, along with various tribal leaders and social representatives, were also present.

In his address, Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud provided an in-depth analysis of the overall security situation in Khyber district, focusing on the recent incidents in Tirah Valley. He emphasized that establishing peace in Khyber, including Tirah, is the government's top priority and requires collaboration from all political and social representatives, tribal elders, and youth of the region.

"With joint efforts, Khyber district, including Tirah Valley, can become a hub of peace," said Commissioner Mehsud. "Our police and security forces are actively working towards this goal."

The commissioner also announced that the provincial government has approved financial assistance of PKR 13 million for families affected by the unrest in Bhutan Sharif and Pir Mela. The aid will be disbursed promptly to support the affected families.

Tribal elders proposed names for special committees tasked with collaborating with senior civil and military officials in upcoming jirgas. These committees will present their recommendations and grievances concerning the current security situation. Based on these inputs, a mutually agreed action plan will be devised to restore peace and stability in the area.

The jirga concluded with a strong commitment to fostering unity among stakeholders and devising comprehensive strategies to address the challenges faced by the region.