Remaining Members Of 'Bali Nine' Set For Repatriation, With Conditions

A police officer stands guard at Bangli prison in Bali, Indonesia, where Scott Rush is currently held. Firdia Lisnawati/AAP

Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The Albanese is still discussing the details for the remaining five of the“Bali nine” to be repatriated to Australia, Special of Sate Don Farrell has said.

The planned repatriation follows the representations from Anthony Albanese to new Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of APEC.

The five are Scott Rush, Matthew Norman, Si-Yi Chen, Martin Stephens, and Michael Czugaj.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment for their role in a heroin smuggling plot in 2005.

Two of the original nine, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran were executed by the Indonesians in 2015. Tan Duc Than Nguyen died of cancer, and the sole woman , Renae Lawrence, has been freed.

On Sunday the government to emphasise a deal hadn't been finalised.

Farrell, appearing on Sky on Sunday, said discussions with Indonesia about the five were ongoing.

“The proposal isn't, as I understand it, to release these people. They would continue to serve their sentence, except they're serving them in Australia,” Farrell said.

The initial report of the expected release, with confirmation from the Indonesian government, appeared to catch the Australian government on the hop.

The Weekend Australian reported the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Institutions, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, saying:“In Peru, the Australian Prime Minister made the request for the transfer of Australian prisoners with President Prabowo.

"The Indonesia President responded that they are currently reviewing and processing the ­matter, and it is expected to be carried out in December.”

The Dutton opposition took a hard line on Sunday. Shadow Attorney-General Michealia Cash called on Albanese to release details of whatever agreement had been reached.

“What is the deal? What is Australia giving up in relation to the deal? How much is it going to cost the Australian taxpayer? Will they continue to serve their prison sentences because they have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Indonesia? Will they continue to serve them out in Australia? And if not, why not?” she said on Sky.