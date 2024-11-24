Ruthless Al Duhail Crush Al Arabi To Reclaim Four-Point Lead

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Homam Al Amin netted a brace as Al Duhail routed Al Arabi 5-0 to restore their four-point advantage over reigning champions Al Sadd in the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) yesterday.

Al Ahli also impressed with a commanding 3-0 win over Umm Salal bringing them level on 21 points with Al Sadd, while Al Shahania climbed to seventh with a 3-1 triumph over Qatar SC.

At Al Thumama Stadium, Christophe Galtier's Al Duhail showcased their dominance from the opening whistle. Within 30 seconds, Luis Alberto tested Al Arabi's defense but his attempt was blocked.

The breakthrough came swiftly with Al Amin striking in the fifth minute. Receiving a cross on the left, the Qatar international unleashed a thunderous left-footed shot from a tight angle outside the box to give his side an early lead.

Lucas Verissimo doubled the advantage with a well-placed header from a corner in the ninth minute. Al Amin struck again seven minutes later slotting a low drive past Al Arabi goalkeeper Jassim Al Hail to make it 3-0.

Verissimo nearly added another goal with a long-range strike but it narrowly missed. The relentless Red Knights made it 4-0 in the 26th minute when Benjamin Bourigeaud scored after an assist by Ismail Mohammed. Luis Alberto sealed the emphatic win with a 65th-minute strike.

Al Arabi's woes deepened when captain Yousef Msakni received a red card, upgraded from a yellow by VAR for dangerous play.

Al Duhail defender Bassam Al Rawi expressed the team's determination to bounce back from a disappointing 2023-24 campaign that saw them miss out on AFC Champions League qualification.

“All the players are giving their best to compete for titles after last season's disappointment,” said the Qatar international.

“We aim for three points in every match to maintain our fine form and achieve our goals this season.”

At Grand Hamad Stadium, Al Ahli took control early against Umm Salal. An Antonio Mance own goal opened the scoring in the 10th minute, followed by Erik Exposito's strike in the 29th minute and Idrissa Doumbia's goal seven minutes later.

Al Ahli are third in the standings behind Al Sadd on goal difference. The Wolves had defeated Al Khor 5-2 on Friday. Umm Salal slipped to eighth with 11 points, edged out by Al Shahania on goal difference.

In their match at Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium, Pelle van Amersfoort starred for Al Shahania scoring a double. He opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and netted again in stoppage time after Sebastian had equalised for Qatar SC in the 70th minute. Lofti Madjer added the third in the 100th minute to seal the win.