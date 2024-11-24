Turkish parliament speaker calls ICC arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant 'milestone'

(MENAFN) Recent International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants for Israel's premier and former defense head are a "turning point in the human history," Turkey’s parliament speaker stated on Saturday.



"I hope Netanyahu and his gang are arrested wherever they go as soon as possible and held accountable at the International Criminal Court," stated Numan Kurtulmus at an event in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul.



The ICC declared in a landmark move Thursday that it issued arrest warrants for Israeli Premier as well as former Defense Yoav Gallant for conflicts and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



Kurtulmus said that several nations party to the ICC's founding Rome Statute — even those “where the Zionist lobby is very powerful” — have announced their intent to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they come to their territories.



“These decisions have undoubtedly emerged as a result of the honorable resistance put forth by the humanity front and their struggle for the Palestinian cause, for justice and fairness, and for the establishment of a world worthy of human dignity,” he stated.



The conclusion to issue the warrants indicate that “human dignity and human conscience have started to win,” said Kurtulmus, forecasting that radical alterations would happen in the emerging multi-polar world.

