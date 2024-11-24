QFFD Participates In COP29, Reaffirming Commitment To Global Climate Action
11/24/2024 2:16:36 AM
Doha: The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) participated in the 29th conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Baku, Azerbaijan. This participation underscored QFFD's strong commitment to global climate action and its continued efforts to advance sustainable development worldwide.
As part of its efforts, QFFD hosted two key side events at the State of Qatar pavilion, showcasing practical solutions for building climate resilience.
The first event, was a session held in collaboration with the OPEC Fund for International Development under the title“Education as a Tool for Climate Resilience.” Under the Qatar Scholarships initiative, the session highlighted the crucial role of education in equipping individuals and communities with the knowledge and skills necessary to adapt and mitigate climate change to ensure long-term sustainability.
The second event was titled“Building Climate-Resilient Communities in Least Developed Countries.”
