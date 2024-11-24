Turkic States Include Common Anthem In Agenda Following Alphabet

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following the implementation of a common alphabet among the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, work has begun on projects for a common anthem and a common art dictionary. Taking steps to prepare a common art dictionary with words from the field of art, the Turkic states will prepare a common anthem that reinforces national and spiritual values. In the lyrics, common words that everyone has will be used. Each country in the Turkic world has its own national anthem that reflects its own identity. In the common anthem, the unique structure of the Turkish nation inspired by the past will be told with lyrics and melody. Providing information about the common anthem and the common art dictionary, Prof. Dr. Erhan Özden, the Term President of the Union of Turkish States Art Universities and the Rector of Ankara Music and Fine Arts University said,“A march written in a language that our compatriots who are members of the Turkic States can understand and that will inspire us will be prepared. In other words, a common anthem that will reinforce our national and spiritual feelings and reveal the unifying power of music.”

Özden, who stated that in addition to the anthem, an encyclopedic study will be carried out in the field of art, as in Ibn-i Sina's work on medicine, said, "A dictionary that has been started to be worked on with the aim of providing a common literature in all fields of art... It will emerge over a long period of time with the work of the committee established by the Union of Turkish States Art Universities."

Özden, who stated that a dictionary will be created in independent art fields, emphasized that each field of the encyclopedia will be a dictionary belonging to a different branch of art. The equivalents of the words to be included in this dictionary, which reveals the representative power of art, will be found in the Turkish people. Özden, who stated that a common art literature and art language unity will be established parallel to the common language unity in the Turkish world by going to the roots of the words, said,“A study that has emerged with the aim of meeting in a common word, a common denominator, in short, a common terminological literature in the future, for the terms used in all Turkish States in any art field.”

Prof. Dr. Özden said that they expect the dictionary work to be completed“in a few years” and the march in a shorter time. Özden, who stated that the march will be made by a composer who will be determined in line with the common views of the committee to be established, said,“The lyrics of this will also be worked on in the dictionary part, and it will appear as a march that appeals to everyone in all branches of art and uses more words that everyone has equivalents to.”