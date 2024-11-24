Turkic States Include Common Anthem In Agenda Following Alphabet
Date
11/24/2024 1:45:13 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Following the implementation of a common alphabet among the
member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, work has
begun on projects for a common anthem and a common art dictionary.
Taking steps to prepare a common art dictionary with words from the
field of art, the Turkic states will prepare a common anthem that
reinforces national and spiritual values. In the lyrics, common
words that everyone has will be used. Each country in the Turkic
world has its own national anthem that reflects its own identity.
In the common anthem, the unique structure of the Turkish nation
inspired by the past will be told with lyrics and melody. Providing
information about the common anthem and the common art dictionary,
Prof. Dr. Erhan Özden, the Term President of the Union of Turkish
States Art Universities and the Rector of Ankara Music and Fine
Arts University said,“A march written in a language that our
compatriots who are members of the Turkic States can understand and
that will inspire us will be prepared. In other words, a common
anthem that will reinforce our national and spiritual feelings and
reveal the unifying power of music.”
Özden, who stated that in addition to the anthem, an
encyclopedic study will be carried out in the field of art, as in
Ibn-i Sina's work on medicine, said, "A dictionary that has been
started to be worked on with the aim of providing a common
literature in all fields of art... It will emerge over a long
period of time with the work of the committee established by the
Union of Turkish States Art Universities."
Özden, who stated that a dictionary will be created in
independent art fields, emphasized that each field of the
encyclopedia will be a dictionary belonging to a different branch
of art. The equivalents of the words to be included in this
dictionary, which reveals the representative power of art, will be
found in the Turkish people. Özden, who stated that a common art
literature and art language unity will be established parallel to
the common language unity in the Turkish world by going to the
roots of the words, said,“A study that has emerged with the aim of
meeting in a common word, a common denominator, in short, a common
terminological literature in the future, for the terms used in all
Turkish States in any art field.”
Prof. Dr. Özden said that they expect the dictionary work to be
completed“in a few years” and the march in a shorter time. Özden,
who stated that the march will be made by a composer who will be
determined in line with the common views of the committee to be
established, said,“The lyrics of this will also be worked on in
the dictionary part, and it will appear as a march that appeals to
everyone in all branches of art and uses more words that everyone
has equivalents to.”
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919200
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.