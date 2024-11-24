Leyla Aliyeva Attends Panel Discussion On Protection Of Leopards In Changing Climate Conditions Held Within COP29
Date
11/24/2024 1:44:50 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
A panel discussion on the topic "Protection of Leopards in
Changing Climate Conditions" has been organized collectively by the
Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the International
Dialogue for Environmental Protection (IDEA) Public Union, and the
World Wildlife Fund (WWF) as part of the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate
Change (COP29), Azernews reports.
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder, and
head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva spoke at the opening of the
event, stating that the observation of climate change and negative
trends in the global ecological system pose a threat to the
populations of many species, including the Caucasian leopard. She
noted that rising temperatures and numerous natural disasters make
it difficult for leopards to survive in nature.
Detailed information was provided to the project participants
about the various activities carried out by IDEA, including the
"Restoration of the Leopard Population in Azerbaijan" project
implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural
Resources and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), which has contributed
to increasing the number of leopards in the country.
Leyla Aliyeva stressed that the Caucasus Biodiversity Summit,
held in 2014, raised awareness of ecological balance and
conservation of species in the South Caucasus region. The founder
and head of IDEA pointed out that due to the steps taken, 23
leopard individuals have been spotted in Azerbaijan over recent
years.
At the end of her speech, Leyla Aliyeva called for further
strengthening of global efforts to ensure the effective protection
of leopards.
Following her, Ajay Barai, Regional Director for Europe and
North Africa at WWF, Elshad Asgarov, Director of WWF's Azerbaijan
office, Aurel Heidelberg, Director of WWF's Germany office, Rashad
Allahverdiyev, Deputy Head of the Biodiversity Conservation Service
of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Tatjana Rosen,
expert on carnivores at the International Union for Conservation of
Nature, and Jernej Stritih, representative of the Eco-Corridors
Fund for the Caucasus, also spoke at the event.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.