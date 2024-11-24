Washington Reluctant To Make Changes To Its Nuclear Doctrine
11/24/2024 1:44:47 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Washington has no plans to take retaliatory measures following
Russia's renewal of its nuclear doctrine, Azernews
reports.
“We see no reason to alter our nuclear policy or doctrine in
response to Russia's statements,” White House Press Secretary
Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized during a briefing.
Jean-Pierre also noted that the United States was not surprised
by Russia's decision to update its nuclear doctrine.“Russia has
been signaling its intentions to revise the doctrine for several
weeks now,” she added, pointing to a series of actions and
statements from Moscow in recent months that indicated a shift in
policy.
It's worth noting that on November 19, Russian President
Vladimir Putin officially approved the Foundations of the State
Policy of the Russian Federation in the Field of Nuclear
Deterrence, a document outlining the country's approach to nuclear
strategy and the conditions under which it might use nuclear
weapons. The move comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and
the West, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict in
Ukraine and NATO's increasing presence on Russia's borders.
While Washington is taking a wait-and-see approach, experts
suggest that the renewed Russian nuclear doctrine could have
broader implications for global security, particularly in relation
to arms control agreements and the future of non-proliferation
efforts.
