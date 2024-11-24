Washington Reluctant To Make Changes To Its Nuclear Doctrine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Washington has no plans to take retaliatory measures following Russia's renewal of its nuclear doctrine, Azernews reports.

“We see no reason to alter our nuclear policy or doctrine in response to Russia's statements,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized during a briefing.

Jean-Pierre also noted that the United States was not surprised by Russia's decision to update its nuclear doctrine.“Russia has been signaling its intentions to revise the doctrine for several weeks now,” she added, pointing to a series of actions and statements from Moscow in recent months that indicated a shift in policy.

It's worth noting that on November 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially approved the Foundations of the State Policy of the Russian Federation in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence, a document outlining the country's approach to nuclear strategy and the conditions under which it might use nuclear weapons. The move comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and NATO's increasing presence on Russia's borders.

While Washington is taking a wait-and-see approach, experts suggest that the renewed Russian nuclear doctrine could have broader implications for global security, particularly in relation to arms control agreements and the future of non-proliferation efforts.