Azercell Announces Exclusive"Grand Friday" Discounts!
Date
11/24/2024 1:44:44 AM
Save 75% on the“SuperSən 10GB” tariff plan with the
purchase of HONOR devices
The leading mobile operator of the country“Azercell Telecom”
LLC is excited to announce its“Grand Friday” campaign, offering an
exclusive 75% discount on the“SuperSən 10GB” tariff plan for two
months. This special Promotion is available to customers purchasing
HONOR smartphones or tablets.
The offer is valid for purchases made at Azercell Exclusive
stores and authorized dealer outlets. After the two-month
promotional period, the“SuperSən 10GB” tariff will be available at
the standard rate. The campaign applies to HONOR devices priced at
199 AZN and above.
This limited time offer runs until November 30, 2024.
For full details, please visit Azercell's official website:
"Grand Friday" campaign | Azercel
