Anti-Record Records For The Number Of Mental Disorders From Stress At Work In Japan
The number of Japanese residents whose severe stress at work led
to mental disorders in 2023 reached a record high, according to
This November, Japan declared the month of awareness about the
issue of "karoshi" – a term that translates to "death from
overwork." According to the Japanese Ministry of Health, the number
of people diagnosed with mental disorders, including depression,
due to increased work-related stress reached 883 in 2023. This is
the highest figure ever recorded since the start of relevant
statistical tracking.
Among those affected, 52 individuals were holding senior
positions – a number that has increased by 15 compared to the
previous year, marking another historic high. The stress from work
even led 15 people to suicide, 4 more than the year before.
Experts point out that in recent years, middle managers in Japan
have been facing mounting pressure. They are tasked with reforming
the work culture, reducing the working hours of subordinates, and
improving productivity, all at the same time. This paradoxical
pressure has led to greater stress among managers themselves.
Surveys show that middle managers in Japan are now spending more
time at work than regular employees, further increasing their
workload and mental strain.
