(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The number of Japanese residents whose severe stress at work led to mental disorders in 2023 reached a record high, according to Azernews .

This November, Japan declared the month of awareness about the issue of "karoshi" – a term that translates to "death from overwork." According to the Japanese of Health, the number of people diagnosed with mental disorders, including depression, due to increased work-related stress reached 883 in 2023. This is the highest figure ever recorded since the start of relevant statistical tracking.

Among those affected, 52 individuals were holding senior positions – a number that has increased by 15 compared to the previous year, marking another historic high. The stress from work even led 15 people to suicide, 4 more than the year before.

Experts point out that in recent years, middle managers in Japan have been facing mounting pressure. They are tasked with reforming the work culture, reducing the working hours of subordinates, and improving productivity, all at the same time. This paradoxical pressure has led to greater stress among managers themselves. Surveys show that middle managers in Japan are now spending more time at work than regular employees, further increasing their workload and mental strain.