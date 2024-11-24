Japan Libraries To Trial Book Sales Amid Decline In Bookstores
Some public libraries in Japan will trial sales of new books
from fiscal 2025 to fill the void caused by a nationwide decline in
the number of physical bookstores, industry officials said,
Azernews reports, citing Kyodonews.
The program is aimed at increasing opportunities for people to
buy books, particularly the elderly who may be unfamiliar with the
process of using online shopping sites.
The trial will be conducted in a number of libraries by TRC
Library Service Inc., which provides library services for local
governments and others, in conjunction with major book wholesaler
Nippon Shuppan Hanbai Inc., they said.
The libraries will have separate counters for book purchases and
regular lending as well as taking orders for books not held in
stock.
The trial will be funded by the two companies which are
currently selecting candidate libraries. They expect to expand the
system if demand for book sales is strong, they said.
As the libraries may also sell stationery and locally-grown
vegetables, an official from Nippon Shuppan Hanbai said, "We hope
to create a hub for local interactions by revitalizing
libraries."
The number of stores excluding university cooperatives or
secondhand bookstores in Japan stood at 7,828 in March, down 145
from the previous survey in August, according to the Japan
Publishing Industry Foundation for Culture. The survey also found
24 cities in 15 prefectures had no bookstores at all.
Bookstore operators have come under pressure due to the nation's
falling population and increasing popularity of online sales.
