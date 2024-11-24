Leyla Aliyeva Attends Panel Discussion 60 Years Of Conservation IUCN's Red List
Laman Ismayilova
A panel discussion titled "60 Years of Conservation: IUCN's Red
List" has been organized by IDEA (International Dialogue for
Environmental Protection) Public Union in collaboration with the
International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) within the
framework of the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29),
Azernews reports.
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and
head of IDEA Public Union C, Leyla Aliyeva, emphasized the crucial
role of protecting endangered biological species in safeguarding
global ecosystems and biodiversity during the opening of the event.
She pointed out that preventing the extinction of living organisms
is a global challenge that requires collective action within an
environment of international solidarity and cooperation.
Subsequently, information was provided to the participants about
the rich nature of the South Caucasus and several animal species
native to the region that have gone extinct.
Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the activities carried out by IDEA
Public Union since 2011, emphasizing that the protection of rare
species and the conservation of rare animal and plant species
unique to our country, as well as their population recovery, are
among the organization's main areas of focus. She noted the project
titled "The Big Five of the Caucasus," which was presented to the
public in 2012 in collaboration with the IUCN. It was reported that
several steps have been taken to protect and increase the
populations of species such as the Caucasian leopard, gazelle,
brown bear, gray wolf, and imperial eagle.
Later, Leyla Aliyeva stated that since 2017, a total of
46European bison have been brought to Shahdag National Park for the
purpose of population recovery and reintroduction into the natural
habitat, with plans to increase their number to 100 by 2028. She
also said that as a result of the gazelle reintroduction project
and other relevant measures, the gazelle population in the country
has reached 8,000, and hundreds of thousands of sturgeon fry have
been released into the Caspian Sea and other water bodies in
Azerbaijan.
The event, moderated by Oliver Avramoski, Regional Director for
Eastern Europe, Northern and Central Asia of IUCN, included
discussions by IUCN's Director-General Grethel Aguilar, Chief
Executive of Conservation International's Forest Strategy Jason
Funk, and Chief Manager of BirdLife International Cathy Yitong Li,
who shared their views on the importance of protecting the species
listed in the IUCN Red List and preserving global biodiversity
through collaborative efforts and results-oriented actions.
