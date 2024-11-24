Aghdam's Rebirth Can Be Milestone In Garabagh's Reconstruction

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two years have passed since Aghdam was brought back to life and the Day of Aghdam City was marked in Azerbaijan. The city, once one of the most vibrant places in Garabagh, was liberated from occupation on November 20, 2020.

Starting from September 27, the Azerbaijani Army, which decisively gave a retaliatory response to Armenia's invasion attacks, was able to liberate Aghdam, which had been devastated by Armenians. This was a historic event, as the situation in Aghdam was very different from other liberated territories. The city was liberated without a shot of a single bullet.

It is no coincidence that Aghdam has been called the Hiroshima of the Caucasus region by foreign tourists visiting Garabagh. This name is associated with the fact that it has been subjected to the most vandalism by Armenia. In Aghdam, which is the location of many historical sites, museums and art buildings, not a single building, not even a stone, remained.

Aghdam has many architectural and artistic monuments with ancient history. The territory of the Aghdam district includes the 19th-century tomb, the Khanoglu tomb, the Panah Ali Khan tomb, the Panah Ali Khan palace, two chest-shaped monuments, the Sardaba and Hatem Malik castles dating back to the 15th century, the Juma Mosque and the Shahbulag Mosque.

Unfortunately, because of military aggression that lasted until May 12, 1994, Armenians occupied 846.7 square kilometres of the territory of the Aghdam region, that is, 77.4 per cent of its total territory. Over more than five years, 5897 became martyrs in the bloody battles for the defence of Aghdam. In those battles, 3531 people became disabled, and 1871 children lost their parents. More than 126 thousand Aghdam residents were forced to leave their homes.

Nevertheless, after the liberation of Aghdam from occupation, restoration and reconstruction work began in this city destroyed by Armenians.

In the 4 years since its liberation from occupation, many positive changes have taken place in Aghdam, and restoration and reconstruction work continues at a rapid pace. Certainly, the goal is to make Aghdam one of the most beautiful cities in the region. The general plan for the city of Aghdam has already been prepared and presented, and work is underway to implement this plan.

Having attended ground-breaking ceremonies for several infrastructure projects in the liberated Aghdam region, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Digital Management Centre and Training-Education Complex owned by Azerishig OJSC.

President Aliyev also broke the ground for the 2nd and 3rd residential quarters to be built in Aghdam. A total of 2,507 apartments, comprising 139 one-room, 860 two-room, 1,069 three-room, and 439 four-room sets.

Besides, the Aghdam Industrial Park, established by the decree of the Azerbaijani President on May 28, 2021, holds significance in unlocking the business potential of formerly occupied territories, fostering non-oil sector growth, boosting employment, and producing competitive goods.

Similar to other industrial parks, Aghdam Industrial Park offers favourable conditions for entrepreneurial development. Positioned at the crossroads with other Garabagh regions, it stands as the second-largest industrial zone, following Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, in terms of resident numbers.

Further to the infrastructure work carried out by the Azerbaijani State, the commencement of the first phase of internal road construction in Aghdam, covering a 58.7 km section by the state Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, is of particular importance.

As outlined in the city's General Plan, Aghdam's total internal road network will span 189.7 km. Main roads within this network are projected to cover 17.5 km, with widths ranging between 55 and 60 metres and featuring six to eight lanes.

Thus, Aghdam, which has been restored to its true nature and has gained an advantage in competition with other cities in modern times, leaves behind the bitterness of the past. Aghdam can be noted as the most prosperous and economically profitable place in Garabagh. Of course, history is rich in ups and downs and turbulent events. However, the return of Aghdam to life again can be marked as one of the milestones in history.