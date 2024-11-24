Aghdam's Rebirth Can Be Milestone In Garabagh's Reconstruction

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Two years have passed since Aghdam was brought back to life and
the Day of Aghdam City was marked in Azerbaijan. The city, once one
of the most vibrant places in Garabagh, was liberated from
occupation on November 20, 2020.
Starting from September 27, the Azerbaijani Army, which
decisively gave a retaliatory response to Armenia's invasion
attacks, was able to liberate Aghdam, which had been devastated by
Armenians. This was a historic event, as the situation in Aghdam
was very different from other liberated territories. The city was
liberated without a shot of a single bullet.
It is no coincidence that Aghdam has been called the Hiroshima
of the Caucasus region by foreign tourists visiting Garabagh. This
name is associated with the fact that it has been subjected to the
most vandalism by Armenia. In Aghdam, which is the location of many
historical sites, museums and art buildings, not a single building,
not even a stone, remained.
Aghdam has many architectural and artistic monuments with
ancient history. The territory of the Aghdam district includes the
19th-century tomb, the Khanoglu tomb, the Panah Ali Khan tomb, the
Panah Ali Khan palace, two chest-shaped monuments, the Sardaba and
Hatem Malik castles dating back to the 15th century, the Juma
Mosque and the Shahbulag Mosque.
Unfortunately, because of military aggression that lasted until
May 12, 1994, Armenians occupied 846.7 square kilometres of the
territory of the Aghdam region, that is, 77.4 per cent of its total
territory. Over more than five years, 5897 became martyrs in the
bloody battles for the defence of Aghdam. In those battles, 3531
people became disabled, and 1871 children lost their parents. More
than 126 thousand Aghdam residents were forced to leave their
homes.
Nevertheless, after the liberation of Aghdam from occupation,
restoration and reconstruction work began in this city destroyed by
Armenians.
In the 4 years since its liberation from occupation, many
positive changes have taken place in Aghdam, and restoration and
reconstruction work continues at a rapid pace. Certainly, the goal
is to make Aghdam one of the most beautiful cities in the region.
The general plan for the city of Aghdam has already been prepared
and presented, and work is underway to implement this plan.
Having attended ground-breaking ceremonies for several
infrastructure projects in the liberated Aghdam region, President
Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Digital Management
Centre and Training-Education Complex owned by Azerishig OJSC.
President Aliyev also broke the ground for the 2nd and 3rd
residential quarters to be built in Aghdam. A total of 2,507
apartments, comprising 139 one-room, 860 two-room, 1,069
three-room, and 439 four-room sets.
Besides, the Aghdam Industrial Park, established by the decree
of the Azerbaijani President on May 28, 2021, holds significance in
unlocking the business potential of formerly occupied territories,
fostering non-oil sector growth, boosting employment, and producing
competitive goods.
Similar to other industrial parks, Aghdam Industrial Park offers
favourable conditions for entrepreneurial development. Positioned
at the crossroads with other Garabagh regions, it stands as the
second-largest industrial zone, following Sumgayit Chemical
Industrial Park, in terms of resident numbers.
Further to the infrastructure work carried out by the
Azerbaijani State, the commencement of the first phase of internal
road construction in Aghdam, covering a 58.7 km section by the
state Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, is of particular
importance.
As outlined in the city's General Plan, Aghdam's total internal
road network will span 189.7 km. Main roads within this network are
projected to cover 17.5 km, with widths ranging between 55 and 60
metres and featuring six to eight lanes.
Thus, Aghdam, which has been restored to its true nature and has
gained an advantage in competition with other cities in modern
times, leaves behind the bitterness of the past. Aghdam can be
noted as the most prosperous and economically profitable place in
Garabagh. Of course, history is rich in ups and downs and turbulent
events. However, the return of Aghdam to life again can be marked
as one of the milestones in history.
