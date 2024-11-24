عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
French Ambassador To Azerbaijan Summoned To Foreign Ministry

French Ambassador To Azerbaijan Summoned To Foreign Ministry


11/24/2024 1:44:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On November 20, France's ambassador to Azerbaijan Ann Bouillon was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azernews reports, citing the press service department of the ministry.

During the meeting, on the eve of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29) and during the session, France protested the targeting of Azerbaijan's presidency.

In this regard, calls to boycott this prestigious UN event hosted by Azerbaijan, France's encouragement of many heads of state not to participate in the event, as well as unjustified criticism of our presidency in the European Parliament with the special efforts of France when the COP29 conference began, and climate change, in general, It was emphasized that the adoption of the resolution against our global efforts in the fight against

At the same time, it was pointed out that the actions of France, which widely armed Armenia and promoted militarism and revanchism, were a blow to the peace process.

France has insisted on putting an end to these steps targeting Azerbaijan and endangering the normalization process.

MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919137


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search