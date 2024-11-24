French Ambassador To Azerbaijan Summoned To Foreign Ministry
Date
11/24/2024
Qabil Ashirov
On November 20, France's ambassador to Azerbaijan Ann Bouillon
was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
Azernews reports, citing the press service
department of the ministry.
During the meeting, on the eve of the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate
Change (COP29) and during the session, France protested the
targeting of Azerbaijan's presidency.
In this regard, calls to boycott this prestigious UN event
hosted by Azerbaijan, France's encouragement of many heads of state
not to participate in the event, as well as unjustified criticism
of our presidency in the European Parliament with the special
efforts of France when the COP29 conference began, and climate
change, in general, It was emphasized that the adoption of the
resolution against our global efforts in the fight against
At the same time, it was pointed out that the actions of France,
which widely armed Armenia and promoted militarism and revanchism,
were a blow to the peace process.
France has insisted on putting an end to these steps targeting
Azerbaijan and endangering the normalization process.
