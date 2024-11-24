French Ambassador To Azerbaijan Summoned To Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On November 20, France's ambassador to Azerbaijan Ann Bouillon was summoned to the of Foreign Affairs, Azernews reports, citing the press service department of the ministry.

During the meeting, on the eve of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP29) and during the session, France protested the targeting of Azerbaijan's presidency.

In this regard, calls to boycott this prestigious UN event hosted by Azerbaijan, France's encouragement of many heads of state not to participate in the event, as well as unjustified criticism of our presidency in the European Parliament with the special efforts of France when the COP29 conference began, and climate change, in general, It was emphasized that the adoption of the resolution against our global efforts in the fight against

At the same time, it was pointed out that the actions of France, which widely armed Armenia and promoted militarism and revanchism, were a blow to the peace process.

France has insisted on putting an end to these steps targeting Azerbaijan and endangering the normalization process.