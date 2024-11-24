Azerbaijani Ombudsman Calls On US Congressmen To Respect International Law

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
It is deeply regrettable that American congressmen Frank Pellone
and Ed Markey made untruthful statements in the United States about
their visit to Azerbaijan after their participation in a
prestigious event such as the 29th session of the conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change
(COP29).
Azernews reports that Sabina Aliyeva, the human
rights commissioner (ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said
this in her reaction to the congressmen's statements.
According to the ombudsman, the allegations made by the
congressmen regarding the situation in the Garabakh region of
Azerbaijan once again demonstrate their bias against
Azerbaijan.
"Instead of the untruthful approach of those congressmen, we
would expect them to put forward the issue of guaranteeing the
right of return of hundreds of thousands of our compatriots who
were expelled due to their ethnicity from the territory of Armenia,
and the safe and dignified return of those people to their homeland
without any discrimination.
At the same time, we would like to remind the congressmen that
as a result of the occupation policy implemented by Armenia with
groundless territorial claims against our country, twenty percent
of the internationally recognized lands of Azerbaijan have been
occupied by this country for nearly thirty years, and more than one
million Azerbaijanis have become forced refugees.
However, we are witnessing that Frank Pellone and Ed Markey, in
this sensitive period, instead of taking steps to establish
sustainable peace in the region, are showing their position in the
direction of creating new conflict centers. In his speech,
Pellone's decision to name an illegitimate "institution" not even
recognized by the United States of America and its "leader" who is
under investigation for committing war crimes, meddling in the
internal affairs of another country, disregarding the generally
recognized norms and principles of international law, "that
congressman What political circles does it serve?" answers the
question.
I would also like to point out that these congressmen have not
yet provided any information to our country about the landmine
terrorism carried out by Armenia that ended the lives of the
civilian population, including the elderly, women and children,
about the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis who have gone missing
since the First Garabakh War. The fact that they are silent about
not being presented also proves their bias once again.
"Congressman Pellone's evasion of questions addressed to him by
representatives of independent press bodies during COP29 and his
inability to respond to valid arguments later justified with absurd
claims is a clear example of his intolerance to freedom of speech
and press," said Sabina Aliyeva.
She once again condemned the groundless and biased opinions of
the US congressmen based on the instructions of the Armenian lobby,
and invited them to respect international law and not to try to
create a conflict on the national level.
