French foreign minister states No 'red lines' in helping Ukraine against Russia

(MENAFN) The French foreign stated there are no "red lines" in France's support for Ukraine.



Ukraine might consume French long-range weapons to attack Russia "in the logics of self-defense," Jean-Noel Barrot stated in a private interview for Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, a BBC Sunday morning talk program, excerpts of which have been published on the broadcaster's website.



But he did not approve if French missiles had already been consumed in the conflict that lasts since February 2022.



"The principle has been set ... our messages to President Zelenskyy have been well received," Barrot further noted.



He stressed that Western partners must not force restrictions on their support for Ukraine and must prevent setting and conveying "red lines."



Asked if this might involve the potential deployment of French groups, Barrot stated that "We do not discard any option."



"We will support Ukraine as strongly and as long as necessary. Why? Because our own security is at stake."



"Each time the Russian army advances by one square kilometer, the threat moves one square kilometer closer to Europe," he further noted.



In February, French Leader Emmanuel Macron had also rejected to rule out sending ground groups to Ukraine, saying that “we will do everything that we can to make sure that Russia does not prevail.”

MENAFN24112024000045016755ID1108919113